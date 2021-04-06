 Skip to main content
Barbara Ann McCoy Younger
On Monday March 15th, 2021, Barbara Ann McCoy Younger passed away at the age of 79.

A memorial service to celebrate Barbara will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013 on Saturday April 17, 2021 at 11am. Attendees are encouraged to share their memories of Barbara.

To view the service online please visit www.youtube.com and search Younger Service Hoffman on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11am or later. To sign guest book and read full obituary please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

