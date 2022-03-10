Barbara Ann Brehm, 87, formerly of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 at The Bob Fryer & Family Inpatient Center (Hospice & Community Care) in Mount Joy, Pa. She was born on November 23, 1934 in Carlisle and was the daughter of the late Kenneth M. and Hazel B. (Fickel) Adams and widow of the late Donald R. Brehm to whom she was married for 60 years.

Barb graduated from Carlisle High School in 1952 and from the Harrisburg Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. She was a school nurse for the Carlisle Area School District from 1966 to 1996, earning her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education from Shippensburg State College in 1968 and 1974. Barb was a member of the Cumberland County Historical Society and the Citizens for Responsible Development (CRD).

Barb enjoyed gardening, collecting antiques, entertaining friends, travelling to New England, and seeing her great-grandsons. She and her late husband Don were members of the Carriage Assoc. of America and participated in carriage drives in many locations including Asheville, NC, Williamsburg, VA, and Cape May, NJ. Barb loved animals and shared her home with many beloved dogs and cats over the years.

She is survived by two daughters; Wendy (Rulon) Wetherill of Trappe, PA and Lisa (Samuel) Yinger of Newville, one granddaughter, Anna Kate (Taylor) McCarney, two great-grandsons, Benjamin James McCarney and Elliot Robert McCarney, a nephew, four nieces, several great nieces and nephews and their families, and a brother-in-law, Dennis (JoAnn) Brehm. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don, her brother, James K. Adams, her sister, Elizabeth "Liz" Adams, and a brother-in-law, Vance (Gay) Brehm.

Services are being planned for later this spring. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125, The Cumberland County Historical Society, or the Helen O. Krause Animal Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 311, Mechanicsburg, PA 17011-0311. To send an online condolence, please visit Barbara's memorial page at www.cremationpa.com