× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Barbara Ann Brandt, 77, of Carlisle, PA passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 21, 1943 in Carlisle to the late Vann Harry and Lorraine Naomi (Richwine) Brandt.

Barbara retired after over 40 years of service at McCoy Electronics and was a member of the Mt. Victory United Methodist Church in Gardners. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She especially loved large family gatherings.

Barbara is survived by four siblings, Tony Brandt and Lee Brandt, both of Carlisle, Everett Brandt of Reading, and Audrey Fickel of Gardners. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family and burial will be held in the Mt. Victory Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg PA 17110. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.