Barbara A. Tolan

0Mrs. Barbara Ann (Slack) Tolan, 81, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle. She was born on March 28, 1938 in Centre Hall and was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Violet (Funk) Slack. In 1954, Barbara married her sweetheart, Joseph W. Tolan who passed away Sept. 7, 1982.

She grew up as the middle child of three and attended McKinley High School, Canton OH. Barbara was a homemaker until 1981, she then began to waitress at Woolworth in Carlisle and later worked at the Carlisle Barracks and Indiantown Gap. Barbara loved to shop at the Gettysburg Outlets, play bingo and Yahtzee with her family. She also loved dinner-theatre shows, spending time with her grandchildren and attending family events.

Barbara is survived by daughters; Diane McElwee (Harry) and Linda Sherer (Ty),

sons; Patrick Tolan (Deb) and Joseph Tolan Jr. (Robin), one sister Karen Owens, 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one sister, Sandra Karlosky.

A Memorial Service will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in the Big Spring United Lutheran Church, 101 Crossroad School Rd, Newville PA 17241 with Pastor Molly Haggerty officiating. Burial will be private in Ashland Cemetery, Carlisle. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Tolan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

