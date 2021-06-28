Barbara A. Jones

Barbara Ada Jones "Barb", 83 passed away June 23, 2021, at Manor Care in Carlisle. Barb was born on June 23, 1938, to George Litton Ritter and Alice Frances Ritter (Fraler) in Nassau, New York. Barb graduated from Baldwin High School in 1956. While attending Bucknell College, Barb met the love of her life, Donald, on a blind date in April 1959. They married in November 1959 and later had 3 children. The couple lived in various places depending on where his job took them. They made their final move to Carlisle in 1969 and raised their family there. Barb retired from Ship's Parts Control Center at the Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg in 1999 where she worked as the staff assistant to the commander of supply. She was known for her ability to keep things organized and running smoothly. After her retirement she and Don enjoyed traveling and spending time with their grandchildren. Barb enjoyed listening to her extensive collection of classical music, collecting elephant and dragon figurines, and baking. Her family, friends, and coworkers enjoyed the creations from her kitchen. Barb was a member of St John's Episcopal Church, Carlisle, where she held many volunteer positions over the years. She is survived by her loving husband of over 61 years, Donald Jones, Carlisle; sons Stanley Jones, Newport, Andrew Jones, Carlisle, daughter, Jennifer Wertz wife of Barry Wertz, Martinsburg, WV; six grandchildren Jennifer, FL; Cynthia, FL; Stanley, KS; Brian, PA; Dale, WV; Russell, PA: one great grandson, James, FL; her brother Stanley Ritter, NY, and one niece, Katherine Hahn and two nephews, Jim Hahn and George Ritter. She was predeceased by her parents and one granddaughter, Haley Jones, GA. Services to be held at St John's Episcopal Church, On the Square in Carlisle on Tuesday July 6 at 11:00 AM, with a visitation at 10:00 AM. Attendees are invited to wear their favorite colors to celebrate Barb's love of color. www.EwingBrothers.com.