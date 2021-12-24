B. Delmar Binner

Bruce Delmar Binner, 93, of Dillsburg passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Celebration Villa, Dillsburg.

He was born September 26, 1928, in Dillsburg and was one of eight children to the late Harry W. and Helen R. (Kline) Binner.

Delmar was retired after forty-one years as a Foreman at the Navy Depot, Mechanicsburg. He served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. Delmar was a member of Harmony Church and recently attended the Cedar Hill Baptist Church, both in Dillsburg. He was a member of the Northern York County Historical and Preservation Society, Charter member of the Dillsburg American Legion, and was a former member of the International Order of Odd Fellows in Bowmansdale.

Delmar enjoyed participating in amateur sports and played ice hockey, softball and bowled for many years. He loved playing cards with his family and friends around the table. He also coached little league baseball and enjoyed gardening and raising flowers.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sylvia E. (Wiebner) Binner; a daughter, Roxann L. Yon (Jon) of Altoona; a son, David E. Binner (Cynthia) of New Cumberland; two sisters, Anna Dahr of Mechanicsburg and Joyce Wilhelm of Easton, MD: a brother, Stanley Binner of Dillsburg; eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Delmar was preceded in death by a son, Dwight D. Binner and a grandson, Jacob.

Services will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 11:00 am in the Cedar Hill Baptist Church, 154 Chestnut Grove Rd., Dillsburg, PA, 17019. Viewings will be held Tuesday from 6-8 pm at the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg and again on Wednesday from 10-11 am at the church. Burial with full military honors will be held in the Dillsburg Cemetery-Mountain Road.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Harmony Church, 1 Clear Spring Rd., Dillsburg, PA 17019 or Cedar Hill Baptist Church at the above address.

