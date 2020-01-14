Austin Bowman Hertzler, III, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at his residence in the North Mountain. He was born on February 12, 1947 in Carlisle to the late Austin Bowman Hertzler, Jr and Evelyn Rainsford Hertzler.
Austin was a graduate of Carlisle High School and served two tours in Vietnam in the Signal Corps of the 101st ABN DIV, and throughout his life, Austin remained in close contact with his military buddies. Austin spent most of his working career as a woodworker for Liberty Millwork Co, and he was a long-standing member of the East Coast Gold Cup club in Perry County. Austin loved the peacefulness of nature and spent much time in the woods cutting firewood. He preferred "the simple life" - heating with a woodstove, sitting around campfires, pitching horseshoes, playing billiards, enjoying breakfast at the Carlisle Diner, and socializing with friends. Austin had a witty sense of humor and appreciated a good laugh. Animals took fondly to Austin, and he was always in the company of his beloved dog: Isis, then Petey, and now Issie.
You have free articles remaining.
Surviving are his son Aric Weishaar Hertzler, Carlisle, his sister Sue Hertzler Geery, Connecticut, two nephews Mark Geery, New Mexico, Matthew Geery, New York City, one niece Susanne Geery Dahl, Michigan, a companion of 20 years, Lucretia DeFrance, and many cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to JFT Recovery and Veteran Support Services at jft-rvss.org. A Celebration of Life Event will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2 pm at Hat Creek Wine Shop. Condolences may be left at www.EwingBrothers.com.