August Greyhosky

Drafted into the Army shortly before the end of World War II, he was eventually transferred to the American - Russian Liaison Group in the Russian Occupied Zone of Germany due to his language skills. Following his initial enlistment, he attended Penn State University. After graduating, Gus reenlisted in the Army, becoming a pilot of both fixed wing aircraft and helicopters. He served two tours of duty as a helicopter pilot in Viet Nam. He retired after 28 years of military service in 1975 as a lieutenant colonel. Prior to retiring permanently in 1992, he worked for the PA Compensation Rating Bureau for 16 years.