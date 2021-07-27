August Greyhosky

August “Gus” Greyhosky passed away on July 15, 2021 in San Francisco, CA.
He was born in Washington County, PA on May 6, 1927. He grew up in the small coal mining town of Cokeburg, PA.
Drafted into the Army shortly before the end of World War II, he was eventually transferred to the American - Russian Liaison Group in the Russian Occupied Zone of Germany due to his language skills. Following his initial enlistment, he attended Penn State University. After graduating, Gus reenlisted in the Army, becoming a pilot of both fixed wing aircraft and helicopters. He served two tours of duty as a helicopter pilot in Viet Nam. He retired after 28 years of military service in 1975 as a lieutenant colonel. Prior to retiring permanently in 1992, he worked for the PA Compensation Rating Bureau for 16 years.
During his retirement, he enjoyed music, art and traveling. He was an accomplished accordionist and illustrator. He was very active in the San Francisco Accordion Club.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Sharon Walters Greyhosky of Daly City, CA and his son Gary and his wife Penny, of Carlisle, PA.