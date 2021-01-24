Audrey K. Winfindale

Audrey Kathleen Winfindale, 86, of Carlisle, died on Friday, January 22, 2021 at her home. She was born on October 30, 1934 in Lebanon and was a daughter of the late Lavier Franklin Kurtz and Elizabeth Irene (Mestlin) Kurtz. Audrey was a high school graduate and retired from the former Kinney Shoe Co. in Carlisle after many years of service. She was a member of the Care & Share Blind Club and Vision Resources at 1 W. Penn. She is survived by one son, Donald A. (wife, Donna) Winfindale, Jr. of Carlisle, three sisters, Betty Henry of Atlanta, GA, Barbara Miller of Dillsburg and Sherry Weigle of Carlisle, one granddaughter Penny Smith, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Audrey was preceded in death by one sister Arlene Wadlinger, one brother Charlie Kurtz and one granddaughter Jennifer Shirley. A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021 followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Don Herb officiating. Burial will be in North Middleton Church of God Cemetery, Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to the North Middleton Church of God Cemetery Fund, c/o Kenny Wickard, 1630 Waggoners Gap Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Please visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.