 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Audrey J. Rose

  • 0
Audrey J. Rose

Audrey J. Rose

April 12, 1942- October 12, 2022

Audrey J. Rose, of Alma, AR, passed away Wednesday October 12, 2022.

She was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Travitz of Mechanicsburg.

Audrey was a 1961 graduate of Cumberland Valley High School.

She is survived by her three children: David, Steve and Diana.

Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service 11 AM Monday October 24, 2022 at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, where the family will greet friends after 10 AM prior to the service. Interment will follow the service in Westminster Memorial Gardens.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Unique Halloween costume ideas for couples with a baby

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News