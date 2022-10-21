Audrey J. Rose
April 12, 1942- October 12, 2022
Audrey J. Rose, of Alma, AR, passed away Wednesday October 12, 2022.
She was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Travitz of Mechanicsburg.
Audrey was a 1961 graduate of Cumberland Valley High School.
She is survived by her three children: David, Steve and Diana.
Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service 11 AM Monday October 24, 2022 at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, where the family will greet friends after 10 AM prior to the service. Interment will follow the service in Westminster Memorial Gardens.