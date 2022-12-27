Audrey Gottshall

August 01, 1938- December 22, 2022

Audrey L. Gottshall, 84, of Carlisle passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Church Of God Home in Carlisle.

She was born on August 1, 1938, in Carlisle, PA. Audrey was the daughter of the late Harry L. and Alice M. (Smith) Gottshall of Mt.Holly Springs.

She was a graduate of Carlisle Senior High School in 1956, and was voted the Best Female Athlete in her class. She earned an Associate's Degree from Harrisburg Area Community College, a Bachelor's Degree from Penn State University (Capitol Campus, Middletown) and a Master's Degree from Shippensburg State College.

Audrey worked at many different places in the Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Harrisburg and York Areas during her life. She worked as a Real Estate Agent in Carlisle for about ten years.

Audrey was taken to her first baseball game in Mt. Holly Springs, by her Aunt and Uncle, when she was 7 years old. She has been a baseball fan ever since. She was a big fan of Ted Williams and followed the Boston Red Sox Team her whole life. But, she would watch any game that was on T.V. because she loved baseball.

Audrey is survived by her Sister, Irene (Susie) Roberts and her Brother-In-Law, Floyd Wayne Roberts of Boiling Springs, one Aunt, Janet Smith of Gardners, several cousins, and her dog Suzy.

Her funeral service will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 N. Baltimore Ave, Mt. Holly Springs with Rev. Richard Reese officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Casual Dress. Interment will be held in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.