Audrey E. Failor, 84, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore, Mechanicsburg. She was born on November 26, 1936 in New Brunswick, New Jersey and was a daughter of the late Walter and Gladys (Guyette) Ickes and the widow of Harry E. Failor, Sr, who died March 18, 2011. Audrey was a devoted homemaker and retired from G. S. Electric, Carlisle with nearly 30 years of service. She volunteered for the Penn Twp. Fire Co. and their Ladies Auxiliary in Newville. Audrey was a breast cancer survivor. She is survived by her children; Harry E., Jr. (and his wife, Helen) Failor of Carlisle, Bryan E. (and his wife, Tina Archambault) Failor of Carlisle and Scarlet E. (and her husband, Terry) Lane of Landisburg, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Audrey was predeceased by a son, Wayne Failor, who died in 1967, a son-in-law, Michael Railing, one brother Walter "Sonny" Ickes and three sisters, Elva Blanchard, Cora Crum and Hazel Carter. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021 in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Richard Reese officiating. Burial will be in Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Viewing will be on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and from 1:00 p.m. until time of service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Audrey's may be made to a charity of your choice. To send condolences please visit www.Since1853.com.