Ashley Morgen Pyers, age 25, of Carlisle was called home unexpectedly to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at her home in Carlisle.

She was born in Harrisburg, PA on June 14, 1994 to Dennis P. and Jenny L. (Davis) Pyers.

Ashley was involved in community service, having worked for the Middlesex Township Playground Program and with the Cumberland Valley School District. She was a graduate of Cumberland Valley High School Class of 2012. She volunteered at numerous community programs including Chapel Pointe at Carlisle, Middlesex Elementary School, Camp Iroquoina, the TRACC Program and with Cumberland Valley Sporting Events. Ashley was a member of the S.T.A.R. Program in Carlisle and was a participant of Special Olympics. She was a much-loved member of the Harrisburg Bible Chapel. Ashley loved her animals, horseback riding, working with children, but most of all she loved her family.

She is survived by her parents, a brother, Justin D. Pyers of San Antonio, TX; a sister, Lindsay N. Pyers of Carlisle; paternal grandparents Fred. W. and Janet E. (Ebersole) Pyers of Sunbury, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, H. Duane and Marilyn R. (Mills) Davis and her aunt Denise L. Pyers.