Asher Syters

Anna Marguerite Styers, also known as Asher Jeffrey Styers, died unexpectedly in Nashville, Tennessee, Saturday, March 12, 2022. She was born May 21,2000, to James E. Styers of Springfield, Virginia and Stephanie Marie Styers of Los Angeles, California. She was a graduate of Trinity School at Meadowview in Falls Church, Virginia. At age 18, she legally changed her name to Asher Jeffrey Styers. He attended Lipscomb University in Nashville, TN, and was currently enrolled at VSCC [Volunteer State Community College] in Nashville. He enjoyed reading, drawing and hiking. He loved everything about nature and saw beauty where others might see a row of weeds. Earlier at a memorial service in Nashville, a young man with obvious social interaction problems summed up Asher with one sentence: “Asher was always kind to me.” A celebration of life was held May 14 at Demaine Funeral Home, Fairfax, Virginia; and another will be held Monday, June 6 at Ottterbein Methodist Church, 327 Newport Rd, Duncannon, PA. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Service 7 p.m. Funeral dinner 8 p.m.-10 p.m. at the Styers residence, 825 Newport Rd., Duncannon. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a donation to Erik Styers, Asher's only remaining sibling, in order[ya%]