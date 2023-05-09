Arvilla M. Toner

January 23, 1933- May 06, 2023

Arvilla M. Toner, age 90, of Gardners, passed away, Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carlisle. She was born, January 23, 1933, in Carlisle to the late Wilmer H. and Mildred (Leiby) Wolf, Sr.

She is survived by one daughter: Cindy M. McGill of Wilmington, NC: one son:

Kenneth E. Toner and his wife Judy of Gardners; five grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren: four sisters: Shirley Tanger of Boiling Springs, Ruth Riley of Three Springs, PA, Wanda Eppleman of Gardners and Sandra Smith of Gardners; two brothers: Wilmer H. Wolf, Jr. of Gardners and Russell Wolf of Carlisle. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 55 years, Earl M. Toner who died October 7, 2007, her daughter: Doris J. Toner, three brothers: Wesley, Robert and Richard Wolf; three sisters: Mary Bolan, Clara Dum and Janet Peters.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., A Public Viewing will be held Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 10:00 AM - 12:00 Noon at Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 S. Main Street, Bendersville, PA. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Dick Reese officiating. Burial will be in Bendersville Cemetery.

Friends may expres online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.