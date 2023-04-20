Arthur Anthony Quaker, Jr., 82, of Newville, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday afternoon, April 17, 2023 at his home. His wife Betty Lou; five children, Dean, Fred, Tony, TJ, and Cat; twelve grandchildren; and his siblings survive. Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Newville TCP First Church of God, 475 Shippensburg Rd, Newville, PA , with visitation from 9:00 AM until services begin at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be shared at geiselfuneralhome.com.