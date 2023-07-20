Art Retired from the Ahlstrom Paper Mill (Formerly, Eaton Dikeman Paper Mill), Mt. Holly Springs, after 40 plus years of service. His memberships include, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Post 1299, Carlisle and White Circle Club, Carlisle. Art was a former Umpire of the local Little League and Teener League Baseball. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing cards, going to the racetrack (in his younger years), watching baseball and football, especially the Oakland A's, St. Louis Cardinals, and the Raiders. Art loved his family more than anything and would do anything for them. He especially loved vacations with family and making Sunday Breakfast for all his family and friends. Art had a big heart, offering to do anything for anyone. If he picked on you and called you "DUMMY", that meant he liked you.Surviving are his loving children, Stephanie R. and Scottie L. Rhoads, both of Carlisle; three grandchildren, Philip (Pippy) Rhoads of Pittsburgh, Elizabeth (Bette) Book of Port Royal and Hope Morret of Carlisle; brother, Darb Rhoads of Baker, FL; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and first wife, Art was preceded in death by his son, Arthur L. Rhoads, Jr. (aka Pip) and long-time companion, Mildred (Chub) Garner.