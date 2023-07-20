Arthur Lee Rhoads
Sept. 22, 1937 - July 15, 2023
Arthur Lee Rhoads, 85, of Plainfield, PA, passed away July 15, 2023, in the UPMC Carlisle. He was born September 22, 1937, in Toland, PA, to the late Arthur and Tressie (McCauslin) Rhoads and was the widower of Betty (Shugart) Rhoads.
Art Retired from the Ahlstrom Paper Mill (Formerly, Eaton Dikeman Paper Mill), Mt. Holly Springs, after 40 plus years of service. His memberships include, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Post 1299, Carlisle and White Circle Club, Carlisle. Art was a former Umpire of the local Little League and Teener League Baseball. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing cards, going to the racetrack (in his younger years), watching baseball and football, especially the Oakland A's, St. Louis Cardinals, and the Raiders. Art loved his family more than anything and would do anything for them. He especially loved vacations with family and making Sunday Breakfast for all his family and friends. Art had a big heart, offering to do anything for anyone. If he picked on you and called you "DUMMY", that meant he liked you.Surviving are his loving children, Stephanie R. and Scottie L. Rhoads, both of Carlisle; three grandchildren, Philip (Pippy) Rhoads of Pittsburgh, Elizabeth (Bette) Book of Port Royal and Hope Morret of Carlisle; brother, Darb Rhoads of Baker, FL; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and first wife, Art was preceded in death by his son, Arthur L. Rhoads, Jr. (aka Pip) and long-time companion, Mildred (Chub) Garner.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 21, 2023, at 2:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard L. Reese officiating. A viewing will be held Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM and one hour prior to the services, both in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Burial will be held in the Westminster Memorial Gardens following the services. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.