Arthur G. “Art” Upperman, 91, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Cumberland Crossings Retirement Community. The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to Art’s second family at Cumberland Crossings who loved and cared for him these last five years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Lorraine M. Upperman of Carlisle; two daughters, Pamela (husband Michael) McMullen of Camp Hill and Patricia (husband Greg) Lewis of Mechanicsburg; two grandchildren, Andrew Rosborough and Elise (husband Thomas) Moran; two great-granddaughters, Mckenna and Maggie Moran; and three sisters, Tillie Stine of Ft. Loudon, Peggy Stine of Shippensburg, and Janice (husband Rick) Stoy of Chambersburg. In addition to his parents, Art was preceded in death by six siblings, Ruth Upperman, Alva Kline, Arlene Hull, Charles Upperman, Donald Upperman, and Richard Upperman; and one son-in-law, James Fecko.