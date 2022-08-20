 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arthur Eugene Shreve

December 19, 1956- August 12, 2022

Arthur Eugene Shreve Jr., 65, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, in his residence. He was born December 19, 1956, in Carlisle, PA, to Arthur Eugene Shreve Sr. and the late Lois Jean (Darhower) Shreve.

Arthur worked for PR Hoffman Machine Products, Carlisle, in shipping and receiving. He loved fly fishing.

Surviving is his sister, Connie Sheridon of Mt. Holly Springs, George March and Scott Shreve, Sarah Sampson, Shirley Howard, and Johnnre Pond all of Carlisle; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Services are being held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.

