Arthhur "Art" James Smith

Arthur "Art" James Smith

May 24, 1938- January 17, 2023

Arthur "Art" James Smith, age 84, of Mechanicsburg, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Art was born on Tuesday, May 24, 1938, in Harrisburg to the late Joseph William Smith and Mary Ellen (Putman) Smith. Art was the widower of Anna Mae (Raudabaugh) Holtry-Smith, whom he married on November 6, 1976, and who died on November 12, 2019. In addition to his parents and wife, Art is preceded in death by his son, Andrew T. Smith.

Art's survivors include his step-son, William Holtry, Jr. and his wife, Susan, of Gilead, OH; his step-daughter, Shirley Frye of Shermans Dale; his five grandchildren: Mark Cox, Teresa Cox Cesario, Traci Frye, Christopher Holtry, Chad Holtry; his eight great-grandchildren: Nicholas Cesario, Stephanie Cesario, Amy Cox, Catherine Cox, Sadie Hallas, Ian Hallas, Noah Holtry, Amelia Holtry; his sister, Ethel Hoke of Harrisburg; and several nieces and nephews.

All are welcome to join Art's family at his viewing on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. until time of masonic service at 7:45 p.m. at Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory, 37 East Main Street, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055; and his viewing on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:15 a.m. at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road, Carlisle, PA 17015; with Reverend Stephen Salisbury officiating. Burial will follow the service in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, where military honors will be presented. Honored to be pallbearers are Bill Holtry, Chad Holtry, Wayne Holtry, Mark Cox, Len Hallas and Tim Wentz.

Art's family has entrusted his care to Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory in Mechanicsburg, (717) 766-3421.