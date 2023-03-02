Arlene P. (Cox) Hufnagle, age 95, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2023 at UPMC West Shore in Mechanicsburg. She was the loving wife of the late Dennis F. Hufnagle who passed away in 1985.Arlene was born in Maryland Line, PA on July 14, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Ralph H. and Elva P. (Heaps) Cox. She graduated from Codorus Township High School. Arlene and her husband were the owners and teachers of Joan-Lee Beauty School in Carlisle from 1958 until 1980. She was also a parishioner of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg. Arlene enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, jars, and going on cruises, her little dog Scrappi, but most of all was proud of her loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and great-great-great-grandchildren. Arlene is survived by her children Connie Lee Hufnagle Heckendorn and husband James, Dennis Hufnagle, Jr. and wife Debra, Scott Hufnagle and wife Teresa, Melissa Zeiders and companion Troy Kern, and Heidi Frias and husband Jesus; 19 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-great-grandchildren. Arlene was preceded in death by her oldest daughter Joan (Hufnagle) Wilt.A Funeral Service in celebration of Arlene's life will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 11:00AM at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, PA 17344 with Deacon Tom Aumen officiating. She will be laid to rest following the service at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Hanover. A viewing will be held from 10:00AM - 11:00AM on Monday at the funeral home.Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com