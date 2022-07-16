Arlene Mae Group

June 16, 1927- July 09, 2022

Arlene Mae Group, age 95, entered into eternal rest on Saturday July 9, 2022 at Thornwald Home. Arlene was born June 16, 1927 in Boiling Springs, where she lived most of her life. She was the daughter of Earl and Nellie Kunkle.

Arlene is survived by her daughter Kim Hely and her husband Dan; grandsons Benjamin Rutz and his daughter Ellie, Austin Rutz and his girlfriend Andrita, Aaron Rutz and his wife Corynne and their son Jack. She is also survived by her extended family Shirley Ogburn, Lynn Davis and her daughters Kristi and Kylie, Linda Davis, and Greg and Abby Davis.

Arlene was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Donald, her infant daughter, her parents Earl & Nellie Kunkle, her brother Paul and her beloved son-in-law Doug Rutz. She was also preceded by her nephews Harold and Douglas Davis and Wayne Ogburn.

Arlene graduated from Boiling Springs High School in 1945. She worked for the Department of Labor and Industry in Harrisburg from 1945 to 1956. Arlene then worked for the South Middleton School District from 1964 until 1990.

Arlene's life was characterized by love of family and friends. Arlene's devotion to her grandsons was a major part of her life. She actively participated in raising them and was a constant source of support for them. She enjoyed attending their many sporting events and band concerts over the years. They were her pride and joy. She was elated over her two great grandchildren born in 2018.

Many friendships were made over the years through her work, church and volunteering. Arlene was often seen with her dearest lifelong friend, Jeanne Hamilton. They traveled, volunteered, and went to church together. They shared many activities at church such as, bible studies, church bazaars, cooking, and sewing. Arlene's family will remember her dedication to her church, Otterbein United Methodist, where she taught Sunday school for 27 years.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in her honor on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the Otterbein United Methodist Church at 11:00 AM with a visitation for family and friends held one hour prior to the services at the church. A Luncheon will follow the services at the church.

In lieu of flowers you can make a memorial contribution in her memory to the Otterbein United Methodist Church 647 Forge Rd Carlisle, PA 17015 or Thornwald Home 442 Walnut Bottom Rd Carlisle, PA 17013

Arrangements Entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA 17013.

