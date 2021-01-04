Arlene M. Fenicle, age 93 of Carlisle, PA died on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the Church of God Home in Carlisle. She was born in Newport, PA on January 21, 1927 to the late Glenn A. and Mable Baker Frye and was the widow of the late Sylvester W. Fenicle.

She was a member of the Hickorytown United Methodist Church where she sang in the church choir and participated in the church social groups. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, fireman's festivals and family picnics.

Arlene resided at the Church of God Home for the last years of her life. She was fortunate to have a roommate named Fern. Fern became like a sister to her and watched over her when the family could not be there. They were lucky to have each other this past year, growing even closer, with the difficult times of 2020.

She is survived by one son, Donald E. Fenicle (wife Pamela) of Carlisle, four daughters, Carol J. Shughart (husband Parker) of Carlisle, Patricia A. Abelt of Ventura, CA, Lucy L. Thomas (partner Larry Whitsel) of Mechanicsburg, and Glenda E. Fenicle of York. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 7 step-grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 14 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Judy Armstrong and Sandra Nace; three sisters, Edith Miller, Dorothy and Betty Weidenhof; four grandchildren and one great granddaughter.