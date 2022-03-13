Arlene Lee (Lewis) Dykes

Arlene attended Nyack public schools, graduating from Nyack High School in 1950. She received a bachelor's degree in education from Plattsburgh Teachers College in 1954, and later a master's degree in education from Keene State College. She married Charles Daniel Dykes of Ohio in 1954 and raised two children. Her teaching career was paused to raise her family but resumed for many years, teaching various elementary grades with energy and enthusiasm. Her husband's job took the family from Ohio, to Maryland, back to Ohio, to Geneva Switzerland, to Pennsylvania, and to Vermont and Claremont New Hampshire. Arlene savored living in Switzerland in the 1960s where she and husband Charlie were able to travel throughout Europe, always keeping an eye out for the likes of Princess Grace or Carey Grant. Upon returning stateside in 1971 Arlene resumed her teaching career. She ultimately retired from teaching in 2002 to be near her daughter in Carlisle, PA. As a mother and lifelong teacher she cherished all kids but especially her five grandchildren. Always eager to tell them a story, pull out a game, or sneak them some ice cream unbeknownst to their parents. Her lifelong passion for acting and theater had her appearing in many local theater productions over the years, and her penchant for drama extended to her daily demeanor where she was ever the 'ham' in any family photo session. She loved her canine companions too, particularly her cocker spaniels Peppy, Ruthie, and Penny.