Arlene L. Worley, age 95 of Carlisle, passed away November 27, 2020 at Sarah Todd Home. Born February 17, 1925 in Mooredale, PA, she was the last surviving daughter of Harry S. and Effie M. (Clepper) Weaver. She was the widow of Norman D. Worley.

Arlene retired from Pizzo Crystal Company, was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church, where she volunteered in the kitchen and nursery, a member of the United Methodist Women, a life member of the VFW ladies auxillary loved knitting and crocheting, volunteered at Project Share, but most of all enjoyed her grandchildren and baking.

Arlene is survived by her daughters Gloria Perryman, Carlisle; Susan (John) Weibley, Carlisle and Julie (Kevin) Kettler, Texas. She is also survived by her 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Peter Perryman, brothers, Guy, Paul, Roy and Laverne Weaver and sisters Miriam Johnson, Helen Kurtz, Myrtle Vaughn, Mildred Myers, Ida Brymesser, Romaine Lear and Gladys Piper.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, viewing and service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association 2595 Interstate Dr. Suite 100 Harrisburg, PA 17110