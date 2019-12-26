Arlene L. Mixell, 93, formerly of Newville and Vero Beach, FL, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Messiah Village, Mechanicsburg, PA .
She was born December 20, 1926, in Dillsburg, PA the daughter of the late Roy T. and Mamie J. (Bentz) Griest.
Arlene was the widow of Carl V. Mixell.
She was the former owner and operator of Arlene's Grocery in Newville and Arlene Mixell Beauty Shoppe in Carlisle.
Services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, at 2:00 pm in the Messiah Village Brethren in Christ Church, 100 Mt. Allen Dr., Mechanicsburg. A viewing will be held Monday from 1-2 pm at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer Assoc., 2595 Interstate Dr., Ste. 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or the Gideon's International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
For a complete obituary and to sign an guestbook please visit www.cocklinfuneralhome.com