Arlene "Gail" Geary

An animal whisperer of sorts, she had a unique connection with critters of all kinds. She regularly fed birds and squirrels, and followed their daily shenanigans like some people do sit-coms and soap operas. Greenie was a frog, Moley and family was a family of moles, Chubby was a large, well-fed squirrel (you can guess how he got that way :) ) and Jake, a black snake, became so comfortable with her that from time to time he would intentionally slither by when she walked from the patio to the backyard. Of course, dogs were her favorite. "There was no one so noble as a dog," she would say, and to them she was just as loyal an owner. In the picture with her is Jazz, her ever faithful golden retriever and best friend.