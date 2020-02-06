Arlene Carns Wentzel, age 92, of Carlisle, went to join her heavenly family on February 6, 2020.

She was born in Carlisle on November 16, 1927 to the late Leroy and Mary (McClure) Carns.

Arlene was a graduate of Carlisle High School, Class of 1945, Bryn Mawr School of Nursing and The Cadet Nurse Corp. Her roots grew in the community at First Untied Church of Christ, the YWCA, Carlisle Hospital Auxiliary, Bosler Library, and the Cumberland County Historical Society. In 1949 she married Alton Wentzel Jr. Her two children were loved and raised in Carlisle and later at Ladnor Lane in South Middleton Township. Arlene valued creating the very best home she could for her family. She loved her hobbies of quilting, cross stitching, and traveling by RV with Al to their condo in St. Pete Beach, FL.

Arlene is survived by her son, Alton (wife Elizabeth Zizzi) Wentzel III of Carlisle; one granddaughter, Alicia Seitz and Alicia’s father, Daniel Seitz of Ohio; two nieces, Barbara Carns Szelag and Susan Wentzel; and three nephews, James Wentzel, Charles Wentzel, and Rick Carns. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Marcia Seitz and one brother, Richard M. Carns.