Arlene A. Wishard

Arlene A. (Beam) Wishard, age 87 of York Springs, formerly of Gardners, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Gettysburg Center. She was born Sunday, January 7, 1934 in Carlisle, the daughter of the late Archie E. and Dorothy (Gayman) Beam. She was just two days shy of her 88th birthday.

Arlene graduated from Boiling Springs High School in 1952. She was formerly employed by Westinghouse/ Schindler Elevator for many years. She also formerly worked at Carlisle Tire and Rubber. She was a member of South Fairview Church of God and Shepherds Gate Worship Center Church of God in Newville. She loved playing the piano and was a pianist for many years. She also loved going shopping and going out to eat.

Her husband Charles Wishard passed away in 1972. She is survived by her son, Greg A. and wife Beth Wishard of Gettysburg, two sisters, Helen and husband William Spatz of Cleveland, OH, Bonnie and husband Ken Miller of Gardners, one brother, Grover and wife Judy Beam of Newburg, sister-in-law, Ruth Beam of Gardners. She is also survived by nieces; Susan Walters, Sherry Miller, Melissa Smith, Brenda Ellis and Barbara Beam. She was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Beam.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Dugan Funeral Home with Reverend Melissa Madara officiating. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Arendtsville. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 9:30 AM until time of services.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Arlene's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.