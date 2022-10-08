Arietta Orris

August 03, 1933- October 06, 2022

Arietta Orris, 89, of Carlisle passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Church of God Home. Known to her family and friends as "Dink", she was born on August 3, 1933, in Gardners to the late Sylvester and Cecile (Frost) Bream.

Arietta was a 1952 graduate of Boiling Springs High School and worked for Carlisle Tire and

Rubber, Carlisle Country Club, and Union Quarries until her retirement in 1998.

Arietta was a member of Uriah United Methodist Church, where she served as church organist

and treasurer for many years. She enjoyed planning special church events, including Memorial

Day services, a Bicentennial musical in 1976, and the church's 100th anniversary in 1978.

Arietta had the gift of hospitality and loved entertaining family and friends in her home, especially during the Christmas season. One of her favorite traditions was hosting a family

Christmas Eve party for the past 56 years. Arietta's favorite hobby was painting ceramics, and she was frequently found at local craft and car shows selling her dry brushed animals. Arietta's kind, generous, and compassionate spirit will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Arietta was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Paul Orris, brother Sylvester Bream,

Jr, and brother Arthur Bream. She is survived by her son Jeffrey (Lisa) Orris, daughter Julie

(David) Bier, brother Leroy (Joan) Bream, sister Karol (Kenneth) Ream, brother-in-law Donald

Orris, sister-in-law Emma Orris, grandchildren Benjamin Orris, Zachary Orris, Jonathan Orris,

Janelle Bier, and Mason Bier, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 14, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Uriah United

Methodist Church, 925 Goodyear Rd, Gardners, PA 17324, with Pastor Paul Thompson

officiating. A viewing will be held Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 North Baltimore Ave, Mt Holly Springs, PA 17065 and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Uriah Church Cemetery, following the services. Memorial contributions may be made to Uriah United Methodist Church.