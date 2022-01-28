The Very Reverend Archpriest Rodion Laskowski of Boiling Springs, PA reposed in the Lord Thursday, January 27, 2022, at UPMC Hospital in Carlisle PA. He was the beloved husband of 51 years to Matushka Anne Laskowski.

Born to the late Frank Laskowski and Margaret Boga Laskowski in Dunmore PA on August 31st, 1947, where he lived until his graduation from Dunmore High School with Honors class of 1965.

He then attended Duquesne University in Pittsburg for 2 years followed by 4 years at St. Tikhon's Seminary in South Caanan PA where he graduated Magna Cum Lade with what today would be a Master of Sacred Theology! He was ordained to the Holy Priesthood in 1971 by Archbishop Kipryan of the O.C.A. in St, Tikhon's Church. He then went to serve his first parish in Simpson P.A. from there he served several parishes in NY and CT all while raising his young family and attending Broom College in NY where he received an associate degree in nursing in 1976 and remained an R.N. until his retirement from Carlisle Regional Hospital in 2012.

First and foremost, though Father Rodion was an Orthodox Priest, a loving, devoted husband, and father. Over the years father served many parishes but his heart and home were the Parish of The Three Pillars of Orthodoxy in Carlisle PA where he was the rector for over 30 loving years. He loved and served the church with all that he had for his entire life. Even from a young child father would first go to Liturgy in the mornings before school to serve as an altar boy then take care of the rest of his day.

He was an avid reader, a writer who enjoyed reading his prayers, history, the lives of the saints and he loved to travel the world. He was blessed to go to the Holy Land several times, Greece, Russia, Georgia, Poland, Ukraine, Italy, and Sardinia! He like his father had a special Reverence for Our Lady of Czestochowa and the Holy Child Martyr and Wonderworker Gabriel of Slutsk and Bialystok.

Surviving is his loving wife of 51 years Anne Haladay Laskowski, Daughter Juliana R. Laskowski Hoffman husband Glenn Hoffman, Son Seraphim and wife Dawn Laskowski, Son, Alexis Laskowski, Daughter, Xenia R. Laskowski Fraker and husband Mitch Fraker, and Daughter, Maura R. Laskowski Bricker, and Husband Mark Bricker. His brother John and wife Maria Laskowski and Sister Mary Margaret and husband Larry Armbruster. He had 12 grandchildren, 5 Nephews, 1 Niece, many cousins, and countless spiritual children.

The public viewing will be Friday at The Pillars of Orthodoxy 350 West Old York Road Carlisle PA 17013 all are welcome from 6:00-9:00 P.M. The Panachida (memorial service) will begin at 7:00 P.M.

The funeral will be at the same location on Saturday at 9:30 A.M. again, all are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Pillars of Orthodoxy 350 West Old York Road Carlisle PA 17017. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.

The family would like to make a special mention and extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the staff of UPMC Hospital Carlisle for their exceptional care, compassion, and accommodations made to our father and the family during his time there! You are truly special people and may God Bless all of you!