It is with heavy hearts that we are announcing the passing of April M. Newbold, 74, of Carlisle, Pa. on Saturday April 11, 2020 due to complications of covid-19.

April was born on Friday, November 16, 1945 in Orlando, Florida to Howard A. and Georgina J. MacDonald. She graduated from Lyman Highschool, Longwood, Florida in 1963 and Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida in 1967 with a degree in Psychology and Philosophy. On September 13, 1969 she married her college sweetheart, John S. Newbold III. They celebrated their 50th anniversary with a vow renewal in October of 2019.

April was born with and lived her whole life with extraordinary exuberance. She embraced life with joy and touched everyone she knew with spiritual grace. She brought a smile to those she met along the way. Her Family and Friends (both lifetime and new) are left with sadness but have special memories to fill the hole. She was, and is, a very special soul whom we were privileged to have in our lives. In addition to her family, her special passion was working in and creating her flower garden oasis.

She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Sharon M. Chrissinger.