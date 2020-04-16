It is with heavy hearts that we are announcing the passing of April M. Newbold, 74, of Carlisle, Pa. on Saturday April 11, 2020 due to complications of covid-19.
April was born on Friday, November 16, 1945 in Orlando, Florida to Howard A. and Georgina J. MacDonald. She graduated from Lyman Highschool, Longwood, Florida in 1963 and Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida in 1967 with a degree in Psychology and Philosophy. On September 13, 1969 she married her college sweetheart, John S. Newbold III. They celebrated their 50th anniversary with a vow renewal in October of 2019.
April was born with and lived her whole life with extraordinary exuberance. She embraced life with joy and touched everyone she knew with spiritual grace. She brought a smile to those she met along the way. Her Family and Friends (both lifetime and new) are left with sadness but have special memories to fill the hole. She was, and is, a very special soul whom we were privileged to have in our lives. In addition to her family, her special passion was working in and creating her flower garden oasis.
She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Sharon M. Chrissinger.
She is survived by her husband John, son Jeffery Newbold (Michelle), daughter Virginia Tilden (Joseph) and her sister, Aurora Lehman. Also, her grandchildren, who know her as "Neena", Dylan and Cloe Newbold, Noah, Jocelyn and Sylar Tilden all of Carlisle, Pa. Nieces and nephews Hoyt Chrissinger of Winter Park, Florida, Holly Chrissinger of Orlando, Florida, Alyssa Lehman (Adriel) of Carlisle and Kelly Cragle (Frank) of Richmond, Virginia. Also, great nephew Ben Roldan of Orlando, Florida and twins Elizabeth and Everett Cragle of Richmond, Virginia.
Our family is so touched and grateful for your love and support through this difficult time. Please do all you can to protect yourselves and others from this insidious disease.
If you wish to make a donation in her name for special programs near to her heart, please do so to St. John's Episcopal Church, PO Box 612, Carlisle, Pa 17013.
A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at St. John's at a future date.
To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.