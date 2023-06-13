Annmarie Klems-Wonders

October 29, 1954 - June 9, 2023

Annmarie Klems-Wonders, age 68, of York Springs, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023 at her residence. She was born October 29, 1954 in Allentown, PA to the late Joe and Peggy (Deitrick) Yenchick. Ann was a 1972 graduate of Carlisle High School. She was employed as a supervisor for the former Masland Carpet in Carlisle for 25 years. After her retirement from Masland, she then drove school bus van for School Express for six years.

She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Dean W. Wonders, Sr. of York Springs, two stepsons, Dean W. Wonders, Jr. and his wife Lori of East Berlin, and Phillip John Wonders of Hanover; two grandchildren, Matthew and Claire Wonders, nephew, Todd Stamm and his wife Sheri of Houston, TX, two nieces, Tanya Parson and her husband Chris and family of Mt. Holly Springs, Jess Fissel and her husband Jared and family of Cashtown, sister, Mary Jean Daniels and her husband Edward of Trinity, FL, and sister-in-law, Kathy Bower and her husband Rick of Biglerville. She was preceded in death by her parents and first husband, William Klems in 1997.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., Bendersville, PA. A Celebration of Life will be held at Heidlersburg UB Church, 2736 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325 on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Dick Reese and Rev. Craig Lowen co-officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ann to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.