Anne Richardson McKellar (nee Goodyear), age 100 of Hudson passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Albert and Maud (nee Baker) Goodyear; her beloved husband Donald Elton McKellar; her daughter, Donna Christine (Lawrence) Labadie, son-in-law Raymond Anger and two sisters, Elizabeth Clarke and Caroline Adams. Anne is survived by her loving daughter Laurie Anne Anger; five dear grandchildren, Todd (Amy) and Scott (Maria) Anger, Leah (Patrick) Coppo, Sarah (DeShaun) Thompkins and Douglas (Samantha) Labadie; six great-grandchildren, Grant, Brett, Brady, Emerson, Naya and Quinn and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of her life will be determined at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Anne's name to the National Audubon Society, 225 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014 or online at audubon.org. The family is grateful for the superb care given to Anne by Northeast Ohio Hospice. Arrangements by Johnson Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, Ohio. www.johnsonromito.com