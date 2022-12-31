Anne M. Drachbar

October 12, 1955 - December 21, 2022

Anne M. Drachbar of Boiling Springs PA., age 67, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill, PA. She was born October 12, 1955 in Bethlehem, PA., daughter of Leon and Anne (Peters) McGeady.

Anne worked as a manager for 30 years for the Highmark Health Insurance company before her retirement and received her bachelors from Catholic University in 1977.

Anne is survived by her husband David, daughter Kathleen, and five siblings: Tom McGeady, Mary Lou Cutler, Patricia Geneczko, Lee McGeady, and David McGeady.

Anne will be remembered by her family as a loving wife, mother, sister, and dear friend. She loved life, and her dog, Cosmo.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial in Honor of Anne will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM with a calling hour for family and friends held one hour prior to the services at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA 17103. The family asks that you please wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite charity organization or Give Kids the World in memory of Anne.

Arrangements Entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA. 17103.