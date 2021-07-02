Anne Johnine Smith, 54, of Newville, PA passed away June 30, 2021, in the UPMC Carlisle Hospital, Carlisle, PA. She was born January 27, 1967, in Philadelphia, PA to Ronald and Carol (Halupa) Elliott.

Anne was a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan and loved the show, Days of Our Lives. She loved to spend her time crocheting. She also loved Christmas and celebrated it all year long. Her family was very important to her, and she loved to care for her grandchildren. She was known for her baked macaroni and cheese and chicken and waffles. She was known to do anything for her family and friends whenever they needed.

Surviving is her loving husband, Dovelle Smith; five children, Joshua (Sarah) Smith, Brant (Sara L.) Smith, Janine Smith, Nicole Smith, and Sara E. Smith, all of Newville; and by her two brothers Joseph and Wayne Elliott, and their families of Philadelphia. She is also survived by six grandchildren who she loved dearly.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 3:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs PA, 17065 with Reverend Richard L. Reese officiating. A visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM prior to the service in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.