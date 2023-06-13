Anne C. Tomaski, 80, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on June 8, 2023, in the Thornwald Home. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on March 28, 1943, to the late Adolph and Barbara (Maxwell) Creskoff.Anne obtained an Associate Degree of Arts from the University of Pennsylvania. She went on to work as a medical technologist in the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, from where she later retired. Her family wishes to acknowledge that following her retirement, she moved to Carlisle to help out with her uncle and aunt, Wilmer and Betty Maxwell, who were in need of long term care following a car accident.Anne is survived by her cousins, Robert Maxwell of Buffalo, NY, David Maxwell (Sue) of Mechanicsburg, and Kathleen Maxwell (Lance Clewett) of Carlisle. She was predeceased by her dear friend and companion Richard Klekotka of West Chester.Anne was an avid and generous supporter of animal charities of every sort. She would be pleased with any memorial contributions made in her name. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in the Big Spring Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Newville, PA. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.