AnnaLee Gensler, age 66 of Mechanicsburg, passed away November 27, 2020 at home. Born April 1, 1954 in Mechanicsburg, daughter of the late Anna F. (Empfield) Gensler and Lee E. Gensler.

Anna was a transportation specialist with the Department of Defense for 46 years. She was a member of AARP, the American Legion Post 101, she liked hockey and crocheting, was an avid reader and enjoyed family and friends, poolside. AnnaLee is survived by her sister, Lisa D. (Robert) Evanoff and family, Enola; cousin Judy Green and family; friend, Suzanne Sassaman and family; beloved dog, Max and numerous close cousins, friends and extended work family.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Albert and Elda Empfield and paternal grandparents Ralph and Beulah Gensler.

A walk through viewing will be held from 6 to 8pm Tuesday December 2, 2020 and from 10am until time of funeral service at 11am Wednesday December 3, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle. As mandated by Governor Wolf maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.