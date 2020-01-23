Annabelle Allard, 87 years of age, of Newville died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Carlisle, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Newburg, PA on March 29, 1932 to the late Foster E. and Rene Rhinehart Hockenberry.

She is survived by her five daughters; Anna Marie Lehman (Steve), of Newville, Donna J. Kelley of New Castle, PA, Patty L. Cundiff (Jason) of Rocky Mt. VA, Linda S. Allard of Carlisle, Frances F. Getchell (Mark) of Salem, VA and many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Annabelle was also preceded in death by two sons; CMDR. Frederick D. Allard, Jr., Michael E. Allard and a son in law, Jeffrey R. Kelley.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date with her loving family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA.

