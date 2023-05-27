Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Anna T. Seras

July 21, 1923- May 25, 2023

Anna T. Seras, 99, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at UPMC Carlisle surrounded by her family. She was born on July 21, 1923, in Harrisburg and was the daughter of the late Archie G. Terris and Geneva K. (Rhiver) Terris and was the widow of Peter William Seras, who passed away on April 8, 1993.

Anna graduated from Carlisle High School, attended Dickinson College and graduated from Central Pennsylvania College. She was the oldest living member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Camp Hill and was formerly active in the St. Jochrim & Anna Society and the Philoptochos Society. Prior to marriage, Anna worked for the State Department of Welfare in Harrisburg. After marriage, she worked as a Secretary to the Executive Officer and Commandant of Armed Forces Information School - now the Army War College. In 1951, Anna along with her late husband opened the first one-hour dry cleaners known as Seras One Hour Cleaners and Seras Drive in Cleaners, both in Carlisle. Anna and Peter also owned the Mechanicsburg Laundry. During her business career, she was a member, supporter and volunteer of many civic and professional organizations.

She is survived by one son William Peter and wife Catherine M. Seras of Newville, one daughter the Reverend Dr. Barbara J. Seras of Lancaster, one grandson Andrew William Seras of Carlisle, one granddaughter Alexa Seras Cormier and husband 1st Lt. Nickolas Cormier, US Army of Silver Spring, MD and one great-grandson Parker William Seras.

A visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. in St. John's Episcopal Church, On the Square in Carlisle with Rev. Fr. Michael Varvarelis officiating. Private burial will be in Westminster Cemetery, Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1000 Yverden Dr, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.