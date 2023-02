Anna Mary Wilson, 98, of Carlisle, passed to eternal life on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at home with family by her side. A visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, followed by a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. For a compete obituary visit www.EwingBrothers.com.