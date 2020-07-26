Anna Mary Dunlap, 79, of Newville, was promoted into Glory on the evening of Thursday, July 23, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore Hospital, Mechanicsburg, surrounded by her family. Her memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Newburg First Church of God. Her son, Pastor Kevin E. Dunlap and Pastor Wayne A. Good will officiate. Visitation will be held after the completion of her memorial service. She will be laid to rest in the Newville Cemetery with a private family graveside service. The Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg, has been entrusted with her funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.