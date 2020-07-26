Anna Mary Dunlap

Anna Mary Dunlap

{{featured_button_text}}

Anna Mary Dunlap, 79, of Newville, was promoted into Glory on the evening of Thursday, July 23, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore Hospital, Mechanicsburg, surrounded by her family. Her memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Newburg First Church of God. Her son, Pastor Kevin E. Dunlap and Pastor Wayne A. Good will officiate. Visitation will be held after the completion of her memorial service. She will be laid to rest in the Newville Cemetery with a private family graveside service. The Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg, has been entrusted with her funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Anna Dunlap as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News