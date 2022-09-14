Anna Mae Raudabaugh
March 01, 1937- September 12, 2022
Anna Mae Raudabaugh, 85, of Mechanicsburg, PA, passed away on September 12, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 1,1937 in Carlisle, PA to the late William Elmer Boyer and the late Anna Mae (Morrison) Boyer.
Anna Mae was a proud member of the first graduating class of Cumberland Valley High School. She was a loyal friend to her Class of 1955 classmates whom she dearly loved as part of her family. She graduated from the Carlisle Hospital Nursing School and retired after 40+ years as a nurse at the Carlisle Barracks Dunham Army Health Clinic. She was a dedicated health care professional and received many accolades and awards during her years of service to the military and civilian personnel. Everyone knew "Mrs. Raudabaugh" and her reputation for being at the top of her profession. Anna Mae was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her precious namesake, Annie. After her retirement, she worked alongside her husband on the family farm. Visitors to the house would always find her refrigerator filled with numerous pictures of her grandchildren and Annie. Anna Mae was immensely proud of her grandchildren and their accomplishments. She was a dedicated fan of the Cumberland Valley High School football team and would attend every home game with her Class of 1955 classmates to cheer on the Eagles.
Anna Mae is survived by her husband of 62 years Mervin A. Raudabaugh Jr.; son William L. Raudabaugh of Landisburg; son Jeffrey L. Raudabaugh of Mechanicsburg; daughter Suzanne Keller and her husband William of Dacula, GA; grandchildren: Rachel Raudabaugh (Newville), Cameron Raudabaugh (Pine Grove), Carter Raudabaugh (Pine Grove), Alexander Keller (Auburn, AL), Amanda Keller (Duluth, GA), Adam Keller (Peachtree Corners, GA), Christine Thomas (Atlanta, GA), her husband Patrick, and their daughter, Annie. Anna Mae is also survived by her beloved nephews: Craig, Kevin, and Kurt Snook all of Stewartstown; cherished cousins: Dean W. Ellerman Jr. (Gail) of Navarre, FL and Linda S. Spease (Fred) of Carlisle; sister-in-law: Cynthia I. Stone (Samuel J.) of Dillsburg; and her lifelong friends from the Cumberland Valley High School Class of 1955.
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.