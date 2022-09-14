Anna Mae Raudabaugh

Anna Mae was a proud member of the first graduating class of Cumberland Valley High School. She was a loyal friend to her Class of 1955 classmates whom she dearly loved as part of her family. She graduated from the Carlisle Hospital Nursing School and retired after 40+ years as a nurse at the Carlisle Barracks Dunham Army Health Clinic. She was a dedicated health care professional and received many accolades and awards during her years of service to the military and civilian personnel. Everyone knew "Mrs. Raudabaugh" and her reputation for being at the top of her profession. Anna Mae was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her precious namesake, Annie. After her retirement, she worked alongside her husband on the family farm. Visitors to the house would always find her refrigerator filled with numerous pictures of her grandchildren and Annie. Anna Mae was immensely proud of her grandchildren and their accomplishments. She was a dedicated fan of the Cumberland Valley High School football team and would attend every home game with her Class of 1955 classmates to cheer on the Eagles.