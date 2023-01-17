Anna M. Shumberger

November 28, 1945- January 16, 2023

Anna Mae Shumberger, age 77, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born November 28, 1945 in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Morgan and was raised by her mother and adoptive father, Mary (Lubold) and Albert Machamer.

Anna was a lover of flowers and enjoyed making floral arrangements. She put her talents to use by working for several local florists over the years. She was a member of the Upper Allen Township Fire Department Auxiliary and had even worked as an EMT for a brief time. She had a generous spirit and was one to always be willing to help someone in need. She enjoyed trips to the beach in Ocean City, MD, she loved dogs, and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving is her loving husband, Thomas F. Shumberger, Sr.; her three sons: Thomas F. Shumberger, Jr. and wife Lori, Richard S. Shumberger and wife Amy Collins, and Jason D. Shumberger and wife Meg Bruening; her three grandchildren: Alicia Sharp, Zach Shumberger and wife Reaghan, and Mira Shumberger; and her three great-grandchildren: Grace, Josephine, and Eloise.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 21 at Malpezzi Funeral Home, 8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg, where there will be a visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to either the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

