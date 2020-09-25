× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anna Lee Keller, 81, of Landisburg, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Premier at Perry Village. She was born April 2, 1939 in Duncannon to Jesse and Catherine (Derr) Feguson. She was a member of the Landisburg Church of God.

Anna is survived by her husband of 48 years Harry L. Keller of Landisburg ; son, Jack Ferguson of Landisburg; sisters, Nancy Mullen of New Bloomfield, Esther Rathfon of Duncannon and Sue Noss of Marysville and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brother, John Ferguson.

Services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 29 from the Landisburg Church of God with a viewing from 10:30 AM until the funeral service at 12 PM. Burial will follow in the Landisburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to the charity of choice..

Arrangements by the David Myers Funeral Home, Newport.