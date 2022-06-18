Anna Grace Failor March 30, 1937- June 16, 2022Anna Grace Failor, 85, of Newville passed away Thursday June 16, 2022 in Green Ridge Village.

She was born March 30, 1937 in Gettysburg, PA a daughter of Harry L. and Sarah J. Ebbert Biesesker.

Anna had been a RN, and worked as a oncology nurse at the Chambersburg Hospital.

She was a member of the Big Spring Senior Center, and a volunteer at the John Graham Library.

She was preceded in death by her husband Paul H. Failor, her infant son., and one sister Dorothy Holtry.

Anna is survived by two sisters Helen Weinch, and Harriet Decker, one brother-in-law John Holtry, and several nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held Tuesday June 21, 2022 from 10 to 11 AM in Doubling Gap Church of God, 50 McCrea Road Newville, a funeral service will follow at 11 AM in the church with Pastor Donald Snyder officiating. Burial will follow in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens.