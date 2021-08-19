Anna C. Weinfurter, age 99, of Carlisle and formerly of Tampa Bay, Florida died at her residence in Carlisle on Friday, August 13, 2021 surrounded by family. She was born in Fort Shaw, Montana on July 21, 1922. Annie will be welcomed to her Heavenly Home by her parents, Bill and Charlotte Rork Stelling, her son Dr. Curt Barnett, DVM, Joseph Barnett, her second husband Robert "Doc" Weinfurter, four brothers, Ernest, Duke, Stanley, Charles and two sisters, Helene and Freida.

Anna honorably served her country as a Navy Wave during WWII as a Pharmacist's Mate First Class. She had retired from the Veterans Administration in Florida after 26 years. She attended Land O Lakes Lady of Our Rosary Catholic Church in Florida and was very active with the D.A.V. Auxiliary.

Upon Doc's death in 1993, Anna moved to Carlisle, PA. to be close to her son, Curt and wife, Holly. Curt was a beloved small animal veterinarian in Carlisle, PA. Anna worked at the Carlisle Small Animal Hospital into her early 90's. With her new life in Carlisle came an abundance of new, dear friends and travel adventures.

Anna is survived by three brothers, Cody, Jack, Jerry Stelling, her daughter in law, Holly Wendell and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.