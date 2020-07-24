Ann Shackleton Cook

Ann had numerous passions and hobbies, including a love for exploring the world. Her adventurous soul called her to lead trips overseas for groups, or travel alone to places she was eager to visit. She skied the Swiss Alps, cruised to Antarctica, camped out on the American Embassy steps in Russia during the Cold War and worshipped in Dublin. She jumped horses and showed dogs. She was passionate about reading, writing, cooking, gardening, swimming, making stained glass creations or jewelry, BIG TEN sports (especially Northwestern football), horse racing and bird watching. And, most of all, she loved spending time with and doting on her six grandchildren.

She was devoted to her church and church family at Allison United Methodist Church, now Carlisle United Methodist Church. She taught DISCIPLE Bible Study, Sunday School, Dialogues on Race Book Study, was a Lay Leader, was a PLACE Instructor and served on various committees including the leadership and transition committees.

Ann received more accolades than can be listed. From community awards, to Quiz Bowl championships and other educator honors, to rose show and dog show ribbons, Ann's hard work and dedication to success was inspiring.