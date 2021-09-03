 Skip to main content
Ann Marie Helen Meza
Ann Marie Helen Meza

Ann Marie, 78, of Carlisle, and formerly of Freeland, died Thursday. Ann Marie's survivors include her two sons, Robert Meza, Jr. and Joseph Meza; and her two grandchildren.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Drums. Care is entrusted to Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory in Mechanicsburg, (717) 766-3421. Read Ann Marie's full obituary, view her photograph, offer condolences and sympathy, share stories and memories, upload photographs and videos, light a candle and sign her official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com

