Ann Marie Helen Meza

Ann Marie, 78, of Carlisle, and formerly of Freeland, died Thursday. Ann Marie's survivors include her two sons, Robert Meza, Jr. and Joseph Meza; and her two grandchildren.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Drums. Care is entrusted to Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory in Mechanicsburg, (717) 766-3421.