Ann Marie Ferriman, 59, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 9, 1961 in Carlisle to Mary Ann (Koerner) and the late Carrol Warrell.

Ann was a graduate of Carlisle High School and received an associate degree in finance from HACC. She retired from St. Patrick Catholic School, Carlisle where she worked as a finance secretary and attended as a child. A life member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, she was a leader in the Cancer Companion ministry, a member of the Healing and Caring ministry and organizer of the St. Patrick School golf outing. She loved to play Bunco with her ladies’ Bunco group. Enjoying travel, Ann went on many cruises with family and traveled to many countries, including a pilgrimage to Israel. Fighting a very hard battle against cancer, she particiaped in cancer walks to help raise money. Also, Ann organized many activities through her church, including Cancer Survivor Day events.

In addition to her mother, Ann is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Raymond L. Ferriman II; children, Jennifer and Laura Ferriman, both of Winston Salem, NC; and siblings, Patti Bledsoe, of Penbrook Pines, FL, James Warrell of Miami, FL and Beth Ryne of Wilson, NC. She was preceded in death by her sister, Kathleen Warrell.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Carlisle with the Very Reverend William C. Forrey as celebrant. Burial will be held in St. Patrick Cemetery, Carlisle. Due to the current health crisis, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.